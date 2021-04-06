Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Making room for turtles at Bellows Today Updated 6:37 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Green sea turtles should have greater privacy for their nesting season this year, due to the city’s decision to close overnight camping April 19-Sept. 2 at the civilian-access campsite at Bellows Field Beach Park. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Green sea turtles should have greater privacy for their nesting season this year, due to the city’s decision to close overnight camping April 19-Sept. 2 at the civilian-access campsite at Bellows Field Beach Park. But service members should note: That doesn’t apply to the exceedingly popular military-only facilities, said reservation agents still booking them. Nighttime is the right time to reserve for the endangered species but, happily, daytime weekend use will be allowed as usual for civilians. Previous Story Editorial: Get students back on college track