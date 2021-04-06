comscore Off the News: Making room for turtles at Bellows | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Making room for turtles at Bellows

Green sea turtles should have greater privacy for their nesting season this year, due to the city's decision to close overnight camping April 19-Sept. 2 at the civilian-access campsite at Bellows Field Beach Park.

