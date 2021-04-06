Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Stamp of approval for AJA soldiers Today Updated 6:35 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! It’s fitting that AJA (Americans of Japanese ancestry) soldiers who fought in World War II will finally be honored on a U.S. postal stamp — and especially fitting that it be on “Forever” postage. The AJA soldier stamp arrives June 3. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. It’s fitting that AJA (Americans of Japanese ancestry) soldiers who fought in World War II will finally be honored on a U.S. postal stamp — and especially fitting that it be on “Forever” postage. The AJA soldier stamp arrives June 3. It’s another important way for the historic bravery of the “Go for Broke” soldiers to live on for today’s and future generations. Despite mass internment camps and doubts about their patriotism, the Japanese-American soldiers proved their loyalty, fighting fiercely for the U.S. and democracy. It’s an American legend and legacy that deserve remembering — forever. Previous Story Editorial: Get students back on college track