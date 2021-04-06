comscore Off the News: Stamp of approval for AJA soldiers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Stamp of approval for AJA soldiers

It’s fitting that AJA (Americans of Japanese ancestry) soldiers who fought in World War II will finally be honored on a U.S. postal stamp — and especially fitting that it be on “Forever” postage. The AJA soldier stamp arrives June 3. Read more

