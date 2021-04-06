comscore Natsunoya Tea House celebrates 100 years in Alewa Heights under same family ownership | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Natsunoya Tea House celebrates 100 years in Alewa Heights under same family ownership

  By Dave Reardon
  Today
  • Updated 5:42 p.m.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER

    Natsunoya Tea House, a two-story restaurant in Alewa Heights, celebrates its 100th birthday this year.

  Chirashi, foreground, and hibachi chicken from Natsunoya Tea House, Japanese classic Japanese that has been a popular special occasion site for generations of families. It is celebrating its 100th year in 2021.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Chirashi, foreground, and hibachi chicken from Natsunoya Tea House, Japanese classic Japanese that has been a popular special occasion site for generations of families. It is celebrating its 100th year in 2021.

  Emiko Fujiwara now helps her son Laurence Jr. with the tea house. The stone lantern on the restaurant grounds was bought from Japan by Laurence Jr.'s grandmother, Tameyo Fujiwara.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Emiko Fujiwara now helps her son Laurence Jr. with the tea house. The stone lantern on the restaurant grounds was bought from Japan by Laurence Jr.’s grandmother, Tameyo Fujiwara.

Tourists and celebrities from both sides of the Pacific — and even an international spy — have been regular customers at what is now called Natsunoya Tea House. Read more

