Natsunoya Tea House celebrates 100 years in Alewa Heights under same family ownership
By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 5:42 p.m.
Natsunoya Tea House, a two-story restaurant in Alewa Heights, celebrates its 100th birthday this year.
Chirashi, foreground, and hibachi chicken from Natsunoya Tea House, Japanese classic Japanese that has been a popular special occasion site for generations of families. It is celebrating its 100th year in 2021.
Emiko Fujiwara now helps her son Laurence Jr. with the tea house. The stone lantern on the restaurant grounds was bought from Japan by Laurence Jr.’s grandmother, Tameyo Fujiwara.