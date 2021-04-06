Quickbites: Hawai‘i ‘Ulu Cooperative ulu contest, brunch at Waiwai Collective

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

SHARE YOUR ULU IDEAS

Got a favorite recipe for breadfruit? It could win you a $100 gift card to Restaurant XO.

Enter the Hawai‘i ‘Ulu Cooperative’s recipe contest — just get a move on; the deadline is April 15.

Recipes may use the fruit or ulu flour. Four finalists will be featured on the coop’s website.

Judges will be Harrison Ines, chef de cuisine at XO, and ulu farmer Andrew Trump.

For all the rules and to submit a recipe go to eatbreadfruit.com.

BITES FOR BRUNCH

The Waiwai Collective continues its Hoaka‘ai monthly brunch series April 17 with “Small Kine Bites.”

The menu includes pupu of yogurt cups, dried fish, kalo and sweet potato chips; entrees of tofu summer roll, roasted vegetable spinach wrap and an ume rice ball; plus desserts and cocktails.

The fare will be provided by Maile Kamisugi of ‘Ulu & Kalo Bakery; Danielle She­mesh, Drink Gazoz; and Brynn Foster, Voyaging Foods.

The event — from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Arts & Letters Nu‘uanu, 1164 Nuuanu Ave. — will include discussion, recipes and activities that explore healthy eating.

The final event in the series is May 22 — “Local Faves” with chef Kealoha Domingo of Nui Kealoha.

Tickets are $75; $50 for takeout only. Reservation deadline is 10 p.m. April 15. Go to bit.ly/hoakaai3.

For more on the collective call 892-1813.