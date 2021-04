Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Outrigger Hospitality Group has announced the following appointments. Read more

Outrigger Hospitality Group has announced the following appointments:

>> Monica Salter has been named vice president, global communications and social responsibility. She joined Outrigger in 2016 as VP corporate communications. Previously, she held leadership positions at Bennet Group Strategic Communications, Hotel Lanai, Team Unlimited/XTERRA and University of Hawaii Athletics.

>> James Wilson has been promoted to director, business intelligence and analytics services. He joined Outrigger in 2016 as manager, business intelligence. He was director of front office operations and front office manager for Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort in Miramar Beach, Fla.

>> Kyle Vidal has been appointed as global media director. Vidal joined Outrigger in 2010 and then became a part of the marketing team in 2013 after working first in the company’s human resources department.

>> Matt Mariconda has been promoted to director, financial planning and analysis, in 2020. He joined Outrigger in 2018 as a senior financial analyst and became controller for the Outrigger-managed Embassy Suites by Hilton Waikiki Beach and Ohana Waikiki Malia by Outrigger in November 2019. He previously worked with Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, first as a wealth advisory associate, then as a financial adviser.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.