Honolulu police fatally shoot teen in McCully area; two others hospitalized; a fourth, with minor injuries, refuses treatment

One male was killed and two others were shot and injured by police officers in the McCully area Monday night following a police chase that ended in a hail of bullets.

The male who died was 16 and was the driver of the car that was being chased, Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard said.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported treating two males with gunshot wounds at about 5 p.m. on Kalakaua Avenue near Philip Street.

The driver was taken in critical condition to a hospital and later died, according to Honolulu Police Department Chief Susan Ballard in an evening news conference. An 18-year-old man was in serious condition, EMS said.

A 14-year-old boy with nongunshot injuries was reported in serious condition, according to EMS. A fourth man, 22, with minor injuries refused treatment.

Witnesses reported hearing a burst of gunfire and later seeing several suspects in handcuffs.

One witness told the Hono­lulu Star-Advertiser that she saw a male being pulled out of a canal and emergency responders working to revive him.

“I opened the door and I could smell it (the gunpowder). I was worried for the kids ’cause they were playing right outside in my yard, and then I see them all hiding by the wall and I said, ‘Get in!’” said Grace G, who declined to give her last name.

Grace lives across the street from Kalakaua Homes, the location where the shooting broke out.

“They (HPD) were running with their rifles. It was crazy,” she said.

Earlier, police shut down Kalakaua Avenue between King and Kanunu streets and were conducting an investigation that continued into the night.

Reports indicate an armed robbery took place in the area, and the police chase started in East Honolulu.