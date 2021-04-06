comscore State parks seek input to update 5-year recreational plan | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

State parks seek input to update 5-year recreational plan

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:07 p.m.
  • STARADVERTISER / 2012 The Division of State Parks in the state Department of Land and Natural Resources will focus for the first time on how to manage competing cultural and recreational interests as part of the regular reevaluation and updating of its Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan. Ken Suzuki leads a Hawaii Nature Center hike to the Waianae side of Kaena Point.

Last year, after being inundated with visitors during 2019, Hawaii’s state parks experienced a nearly complete absence of tourists due to pandemic travel restrictions but were crowded with residents, many exploring parks for the first time for safe, free family activities and exercise, said Curt Cottrell, director of the Division of State Parks in the state Department of Land and Natural Resources. Read more

