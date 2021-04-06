comscore Hawaii baseball team lose catcher Dallas Duarte for season to shoulder surgery | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii baseball team lose catcher Dallas Duarte for season to shoulder surgery

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / 2020 Hawaii catcher Dallas Duarte will have shoulder surgery and the hope is to “get him ready for next year,” said head coach Mike Trapasso.

    Hawaii catcher Dallas Duarte will have shoulder surgery and the hope is to “get him ready for next year,” said head coach Mike Trapasso.

University of Hawaii catcher Dallas Duarte will undergo shoulder surgery this week and miss the remainder of the baseball season. Read more

