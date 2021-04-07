Off the News: Paycheck Protection Program a savior for Hawaii

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The pandemic did not deal quite the economic blow to all, nationwide, that was feared. But those crunching the numbers have found Alaska and Hawaii the two states where tax revenue decreased the most.

A lot of federal relief has been salvation to most of the nearly 16,000 local businesses benefiting from the forgivable loans they received in the Paycheck Protection Program.

The numbers tell the story, which boils down to this: Hawaii has been through hard times and really needs the relief that it’s received.