Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Worst place to work from home Today Updated 6:34 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Before the pandemic’s onset, some 20% of people whose jobs could be done from home actually worked from home on a most-of-the-time basis. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Before the pandemic’s onset, some 20% of people whose jobs could be done from home actually worked from home on a most-of-the-time basis. Near the end of last year, that figure had jumped to more than 70%, according to a Pew Research Center survey. Among the pros for many Hawaii workers: no more rush-hour traffic tie-ups. But there are cons, too. In a new report,“Best States for Working from Home,” Hawaii ranks at the bottom — with only Alaska faring worse. Using federal and private-sector data, WalletHub sized up metrics such as median square footage per average number of persons in a household, access to low-priced internet plans, and average retail cost of electricity. Previous Story Column: Hawaii’s tobacco trust fund is a success. Keep it that way