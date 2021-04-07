Off the News: Worst place to work from home

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Before the pandemic’s onset, some 20% of people whose jobs could be done from home actually worked from home on a most-of-the-time basis. Near the end of last year, that figure had jumped to more than 70%, according to a Pew Research Center survey. Among the pros for many Hawaii workers: no more rush-hour traffic tie-ups. But there are cons, too.

In a new report,“Best States for Working from Home,” Hawaii ranks at the bottom — with only Alaska faring worse. Using federal and private-sector data, WalletHub sized up metrics such as median square footage per average number of persons in a household, access to low-priced internet plans, and average retail cost of electricity.