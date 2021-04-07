comscore City starts fixing Kakaako streets owned by state | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

City starts fixing Kakaako streets owned by state

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:12 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM A city crew has been scheduled to start patching potholes on several Kakaako streets that were returned to public ownership in February by a state judge. Shy Kamoe-Kaleikini, above, packed down asphalt Tuesday before moving on to the next pothole in Kakaako.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A city crew has been scheduled to start patching potholes on several Kakaako streets that were returned to public ownership in February by a state judge. Shy Kamoe-Kaleikini, above, packed down asphalt Tuesday before moving on to the next pothole in Kakaako.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM One of the large holes on Kawaiahao St.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    One of the large holes on Kawaiahao St.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Shy Kamoe-Kaleikini and Bronson Cayetano laid out asphalt Tuesday in front of Stewart’s Auto Service in Kakaako.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Shy Kamoe-Kaleikini and Bronson Cayetano laid out asphalt Tuesday in front of Stewart’s Auto Service in Kakaako.

Two oversize city pothole patching crews descended on perhaps the worst streets in Kakaako on Tuesday to smooth over a problem that has vexed area residents and business owners for several years. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii businesses have taken in $1.26 billion from federal program this year

Scroll Up