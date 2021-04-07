comscore Hawaii closer to declaring a ‘climate emergency’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii closer to declaring a ‘climate emergency’

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A series of symbolic — but widely supported — climate resolutions, including one declaring a climate emergency, continued to move through the Legislature on Tuesday. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii businesses have taken in $1.26 billion from federal program this year

Scroll Up