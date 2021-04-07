State again proposes removing seawall that forms Doris Duke swimming hole
- By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:37 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Bill Saunders, center, and passerby Bart Dame chatted Tuesday at the harbor and swimming hole at Shangri La at Black Point, Diamond Head.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree