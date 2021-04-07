comscore State again proposes removing seawall that forms Doris Duke swimming hole | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

State again proposes removing seawall that forms Doris Duke swimming hole

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:37 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Bill Saunders, center, and passerby Bart Dame chatted Tuesday at the harbor and swimming hole at Shangri La at Black Point, Diamond Head.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

A state Department of Land and Natural Resources proposal to remove the 83-year-old Diamond Head Breakwater, which parallels the seawall beneath Doris Duke’s Shangri La to form a popular ocean swimming hole, will be discussed Thursday at a public hearing. Read more

