Servco Pacific is said to be planning a big auto lot on land in Kalaeloa

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:37 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM At top, Pride Fields consists of four baseball diamonds at Roosevelt Avenue and Corregidor Street.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Servco Pacific plans to obtain up to 90 acres of this land — which was formerly a part of Naval Air Station Barbers Point. World War II era quonset huts were seen on Wednesday in Kalaeloa.

Servco Pacific Inc., which says it is Hawaii’s largest private company and one of the top 15 largest automobile dealer groups based in the United States, is planning to lease acreage at the former Naval Air Station Barbers Point for what could eventually be a huge auto lot, according to officials and business owners there. Read more

