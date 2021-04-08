Hawaii women’s basketball team add 2 transfers from Ivy League

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Two graduate transfers from Ivy League schools are set to join the Hawaii women’s basketball program, the school announced on Wednesday. Read more

Two graduate transfers from Ivy League schools are set to join the Hawaii women’s basketball program, the school announced on Wednesday.

The Rainbow Wahine signed McKenna Haire, a 5-foot-10 guard who last played at Princeton, and Kallin Spiller, a 6-3 forward from Columbia. Haire and Spiller sat out the just completed season after the Ivy League canceled athletic competition.

Haire, originally from Charlotte, N.C., played in 26 games for Princeton in the 2019-20 season and made 11 3-pointers off the bench.

“McKenna’s versatility will impact our offense immediately,” UH coach Laura Beeman said in a release announcing the signings. “Her ability to shoot the three with consistency will demand she be guarded anywhere on the floor. Her ability to post up smaller matchups makes her an even bigger threat within our offense.

Spiller began her career at Seattle, where she was named the Western Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year in 2018 after averaging nine points and six rebounds per game. She played in 11 games off the bench in the 2019-20 season after transferring to Columbia.

“We recruited Kallin out of high school and knew then what kind of player she would become,” Beeman said. “Her post play will be a much-needed addition to our style of play on both ends of the floor.”

UH’s Gomez de la Puenta nets honor

Hawaii freshman Lucia Gomez de la Puenta was named the Big West Women’s Water Polo Player of the Week on Wednesday after helping the Rainbow Wahine sweep Long Beach State last weekend.

Gomez de la Puenta scored one goal and assisted on two in UH’s 10-5 win over the Beach last Thursday at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex. Two days later, she fired three goals and finished with four assists in a 9-5 victory in the rematch. Gomez de la Puenta leads the Wahine with nine goals this season.

The eighth-ranked Rainbow Wahine (3-1, 1-1 BWC) next face No. 6 UC Irvine (9-3, 1-1) in nonconference matches on Saturday and Sunday in Irvine, Calif. UH was originally scheduled to face UC Santa Barbara this weekend, but the Gauchos canceled the remainder of their season on Monday due to Big West COVID-19 protocols.

Ilagan earns conference tennis award

Hawaii sophomore Andre Ilagan was named the Big West men’s tennis Athlete of the Week after knocking off a ranked opponent last week.

Playing at No. 1 singles, Ilagan defeated UC Irvine’s Bjorn Hoffman, ranked 67th nationally, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 on Saturday. He also teamed with Lucas Labrunie for a win at No. 1 doubles. The Big West award is the fourth of Ilagan’s career.

Mirnik cards UH-record round

Hawaii’s Hana Mirnik shot a school-record round of 6-under-par 66 in the final round of the Cowgirl Classic on Tuesday in Maricopa, Ariz.

Mirnik, a junior from Slovenia, jumped 20 spots to tie for third in the individual standings with a three-round total of 2 under 214, three shots behind medalist Brittany Shin on Cal State Fullerton. UH placed seventh out of 20 schools in the team standings.

Mirnik birdied three of her last four holes in her final round at Ak-Chin Southern Dune Golf Club and topped UH’s previous low round of 67 set by Izzy Leung in 2014 at the OSU Invitational.