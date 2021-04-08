comscore University of Hawaii basketball team recruits long-distance shooter, Juan Munoz | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii basketball team recruits long-distance shooter, Juan Munoz

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The University of Hawaii basketball team’s long-distance recruiting resulted in a commitment from a long-distance shooter. Read more

Previous Story
81 University of Hawaii football players in quarantine after 5 tested positive for coronavirus

Scroll Up