comscore Off the News: Huge auto lot in Kalaeloa | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Huge auto lot in Kalaeloa

  • Today
  • Updated 6:33 p.m.

The Hawaii Community Development Authority, along with community developers and others, have long been paving the way for redevelopment of land at Barbers Point Naval Air Station, which was shuttered decades ago. Plans in the works include thousands of homes, retail outlets, light industrial businesses and recreational spaces. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Now is not the time to slash support for solar energy in Hawaii

Scroll Up