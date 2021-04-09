Off the News: Huge auto lot in Kalaeloa

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii Community Development Authority, along with community developers and others, have long been paving the way for redevelopment of land at Barbers Point Naval Air Station, which was shuttered decades ago. Plans in the works include thousands of homes, retail outlets, light industrial businesses and recreational spaces.

It now appears that automobile dealer Servco Pacific Inc. intends to add to that list by leasing scores of acres that could eventually serve as a huge auto lot. Let’s hope that as Kalaeloa takes shape as a live-work-play area, redevelopment will balance pavement with much-needed greenery.