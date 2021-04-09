Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Huge auto lot in Kalaeloa Today Updated 6:33 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Hawaii Community Development Authority, along with community developers and others, have long been paving the way for redevelopment of land at Barbers Point Naval Air Station, which was shuttered decades ago. Plans in the works include thousands of homes, retail outlets, light industrial businesses and recreational spaces. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Hawaii Community Development Authority, along with community developers and others, have long been paving the way for redevelopment of land at Barbers Point Naval Air Station, which was shuttered decades ago. Plans in the works include thousands of homes, retail outlets, light industrial businesses and recreational spaces. It now appears that automobile dealer Servco Pacific Inc. intends to add to that list by leasing scores of acres that could eventually serve as a huge auto lot. Let’s hope that as Kalaeloa takes shape as a live-work-play area, redevelopment will balance pavement with much-needed greenery. Previous Story Column: Now is not the time to slash support for solar energy in Hawaii