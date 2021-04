>> SSFM International has announced that Jeffrey Fujimoto has joined its project management group. Fujimoto previously was with the state Department of Transportation Highways Division and the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands Land Development Division. SSFM International is a consulting firm providing planning, project management, construction management, civil engineering, structural engineering, traffic engineering and strategic services.

