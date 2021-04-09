comscore Rearview Mirror: For some Hawaii residents, it’s a small world after all | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Rearview Mirror

Rearview Mirror: For some Hawaii residents, it’s a small world after all

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:24 p.m.
  • PHOTO COURTESY MICHAEL LILLY When “Sprock,” left, learned the Lillys were from Hawaii, he asked Michael Lilly, second from left, whether he knew Zadoc Brown, who also visited England from Hawaii. “He’s my childhood friend,” Lilly replied. Also pictured are Tony Lilly and John Challis, right.

    PHOTO COURTESY MICHAEL LILLY

    When “Sprock,” left, learned the Lillys were from Hawaii, he asked Michael Lilly, second from left, whether he knew Zadoc Brown, who also visited England from Hawaii. “He’s my childhood friend,” Lilly replied. Also pictured are Tony Lilly and John Challis, right.

  • PHOTO COURTESY SUSAN ROBINSON Susan Robinson stands in front of her childhood home in York, Pa., the same home Honolulu Star- Bulletin Editor Bud Smyser lived in before her.

    PHOTO COURTESY SUSAN ROBINSON

    Susan Robinson stands in front of her childhood home in York, Pa., the same home Honolulu Star- Bulletin Editor Bud Smyser lived in before her.

My wife and I visited Australia and New Zealand 10 years ago. When we boarded the plane in Auckland to come home, I heard a voice call my name. It was a former student of mine from Hawaii Pacific University. Read more

Previous Story
State, city remove homeless camps at Diamond Head

Scroll Up