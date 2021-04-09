Rearview Mirror: For some Hawaii residents, it’s a small world after all
By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Today
Updated 11:24 p.m.
PHOTO COURTESY MICHAEL LILLY
When “Sprock,” left, learned the Lillys were from Hawaii, he asked Michael Lilly, second from left, whether he knew Zadoc Brown, who also visited England from Hawaii. “He’s my childhood friend,” Lilly replied. Also pictured are Tony Lilly and John Challis, right.
PHOTO COURTESY SUSAN ROBINSON
Susan Robinson stands in front of her childhood home in York, Pa., the same home Honolulu Star- Bulletin Editor Bud Smyser lived in before her.