Hawaii baseball pitcher Li‘i Pontes’ success solidifies Sunday starting role
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:14 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii pitcher Li’i Pontes (13) bumped fists with teammate Bubba Akana after striking out two batters in the third inning of Sunday’s game against the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii pitcher Li‘i Pontes has struck out 10 batters in 131⁄3 innings this season.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree