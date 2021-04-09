comscore Hawaii baseball pitcher Li‘i Pontes’ success solidifies Sunday starting role | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii baseball pitcher Li‘i Pontes’ success solidifies Sunday starting role

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:14 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii pitcher Li’i Pontes (13) bumped fists with teammate Bubba Akana after striking out two batters in the third inning of Sunday’s game against the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii pitcher Li’i Pontes (13) bumped fists with teammate Bubba Akana after striking out two batters in the third inning of Sunday’s game against the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii pitcher Li‘i Pontes has struck out 10 batters in 131⁄3 innings this season.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii pitcher Li‘i Pontes has struck out 10 batters in 131⁄3 innings this season.

The University of Hawaii baseball team is rotating its pitching rotation for this weekend’s four-game road series against UC Riverside. Read more

Previous Story
University of Hawaii outfielder/designated hitter Jacob Igawa an instant hit at plate and with his teammates at UH

Scroll Up