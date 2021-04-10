7-Eleven Hawai‘i to offer delivery and pickup

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

7-Eleven Hawai‘i has created a new online service and app to allow customers to order products for delivery from a nearby store or have them ready for pickup upon arrival. Read more

7-Eleven Hawai‘i has created a new online service and app to allow customers to order products for delivery from a nearby store or have them ready for pickup upon arrival.

Called 7-Eleven Hawaii Express, the new service is designed to to deliver food and other products “right to our customer’s door or have it ready in advance for them to pick up at their convenience,” said Masayuki Imada, the company’s merchandising manager.

The service is available at 7elevenhawaii.com, and the app can be downloaded from Apple’s App Store or on Google Play.

7-Eleven Hawai‘i has more than 60 locations, and its stores also feature the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Digital Billboard Network, an in-store screen system that allows retailers to communicate with customers via frequently updated messaging.

Southwest CEO’s pay package worth $9.2M

Southwest Airlines CEO and Chairman Gary Kelly took in a record $9.2 million in salary, stock awards and other compensation in 2020, a year when the company lost $3.1 billion due to reduced flying during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Kelly and other top executives all saw total compensation increases of 5% to 14% in 2020, according to regulatory filings released Friday. The pay hikes came as the airline’s leaders promised to take pay cuts and stipulations from three rounds of government payroll support limited pay. That’s because most of the payouts were in stock awards issued in January 2020, two months before the COVID-19 pandemic would create the worst financial crisis in aviation industry history.

“Because CARES Act restrictions didn’t kick in until March 2020, the stock grants for 2020 (awarded in January 2020) are not included in any CARES Act calculation,” said Southwest spokesman Chris Mainz in a statement. “These grants were made before any awareness of the potential impact of COVID.”

Southwest received more than $6.7 billion in government grants, and the airline even threatened at one point to furlough workers if union employees didn’t agree to 10% wage cuts.