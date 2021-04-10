No. 6 Cal Poly holds off BeachBows

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Cal Poly’s No. 1 flight of Macy Gordon and Emily Sonny edged Hawaii’s duo of Amber Igiede and Brooke Van Sickle in third set to give the sixth-ranked Mustangs the clinching point in a 3-2 win over the Rainbow Wahine beach volleyball team on Friday at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

Cal Poly picked up wins at the No. 5 and No. 3 flights to take a 2-1 lead. The top two flights went to three sets with Gordan and Sonny outlasting Igiede and Van Sickle 17-21, 21-9, 15-13 to give the Mustangs their second win over the 14th-ranked BeachBows this season.

UH’s Pani Napoleon and Jaime Santer rallied for a 12-21, 21-17, 15-10 win over Cal Poly’s Amy Ozee, a former UH standout, and Jayelin Lombard at No. 2 to account for the final margin. UH also got a win at No. 4 flight when Ilihia Huddleston and Kaylee Glagau rallied past Delaney Peranich and Sam Strah 17-21, 21-16, 15-11.

The teams meet again in a doubleheader today with the first match starting at 3 p.m. and the second dual scheduled for 7 p.m.

Rainbow Wahine hang on for sweep

Hawaii held off Cal Poly rallies in two slugfests to sweep a Big West softball doubleheader on Friday in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

UH saw a nine-run lead chopped to three in the first game before finishing off a 10-6 win in the series opener at Bob Janssen Field. The Rainbow Wahine led 6-1 in the second game and hung on for an 11-9 victory to clinch the Big West series win. UH (8-7, 7-4 Big West) and Cal Poly (8-13, 3-8) conclude the series with another doubleheader today. The finale is considered a nonconference game.

UH second baseman Maya Nakamura went 5-for-8 and scored five runs over Friday’s doubleheader, with a solo home run in the second game. UH left fielder Bree Soma drove in three runs in the opener, two coming on a home run in the second in-ning.