No. 6 Cal Poly holds off BeachBows
Hawaii Beat | Sports

No. 6 Cal Poly holds off BeachBows

  By Star-Advertiser staff
  Today
  Updated 1:10 a.m.

Cal Poly’s No. 1 flight of Macy Gordon and Emily Sonny edged Hawaii’s duo of Amber Igiede and Brooke Van Sickle in the third set to give the sixth-ranked Mustangs the clinching point in a 3-2 win over the Rainbow Wahine beach volleyball team on Friday at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. Read more

University of Hawaii beach volleyball leaders Pani Napoleon and Harlee Kekauoha playing last matches in Manoa
Television and radio - April 10, 2021

