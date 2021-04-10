Hawaii Beat | Sports No. 6 Cal Poly holds off BeachBows By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 1:10 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Cal Poly’s No. 1 flight of Macy Gordon and Emily Sonny edged Hawaii’s duo of Amber Igiede and Brooke Van Sickle in the third set to give the sixth-ranked Mustangs the clinching point in a 3-2 win over the Rainbow Wahine beach volleyball team on Friday at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Cal Poly’s No. 1 flight of Macy Gordon and Emily Sonny edged Hawaii’s duo of Amber Igiede and Brooke Van Sickle in third set to give the sixth-ranked Mustangs the clinching point in a 3-2 win over the Rainbow Wahine beach volleyball team on Friday at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. Cal Poly picked up wins at the No. 5 and No. 3 flights to take a 2-1 lead. The top two flights went to three sets with Gordan and Sonny outlasting Igiede and Van Sickle 17-21, 21-9, 15-13 to give the Mustangs their second win over the 14th-ranked BeachBows this season. UH’s Pani Napoleon and Jaime Santer rallied for a 12-21, 21-17, 15-10 win over Cal Poly’s Amy Ozee, a former UH standout, and Jayelin Lombard at No. 2 to account for the final margin. UH also got a win at No. 4 flight when Ilihia Huddleston and Kaylee Glagau rallied past Delaney Peranich and Sam Strah 17-21, 21-16, 15-11. The teams meet again in a doubleheader today with the first match starting at 3 p.m. and the second dual scheduled for 7 p.m. Rainbow Wahine hang on for sweep Hawaii held off Cal Poly rallies in two slugfests to sweep a Big West softball doubleheader on Friday in San Luis Obispo, Calif. UH saw a nine-run lead chopped to three in the first game before finishing off a 10-6 win in the series opener at Bob Janssen Field. The Rainbow Wahine led 6-1 in the second game and hung on for an 11-9 victory to clinch the Big West series win. UH (8-7, 7-4 Big West) and Cal Poly (8-13, 3-8) conclude the series with another doubleheader today. The finale is considered a nonconference game. UH second baseman Maya Nakamura went 5-for-8 and scored five runs over Friday’s doubleheader, with a solo home run in the second game. UH left fielder Bree Soma drove in three runs in the opener, two coming on a home run in the second in-ning. Previous Story University of Hawaii beach volleyball leaders Pani Napoleon and Harlee Kekauoha playing last matches in Manoa Next Story Television and radio - April 10, 2021