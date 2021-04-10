comscore Top-ranked Hawaii gets it done in first match at Northridge | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Top-ranked Hawaii gets it done in first match at Northridge

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:10 a.m.

Top-ranked Hawaii started strong and overcame a mid-match lull Friday with its most efficient set of the season in a four-set win over Cal State Northridge, securing at least a share of the Big West men’s volleyball regular-season title in the process. Read more

University of Hawaii beach volleyball leaders Pani Napoleon and Harlee Kekauoha playing last matches in Manoa
Television and radio - April 10, 2021

