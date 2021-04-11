comscore Column: Protect vulnerable kupuna from abuse | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Protect vulnerable kupuna from abuse

  • By Dr. Diane S.L. Paloma
  • Today
  • Updated 10:47 p.m.

As the CEO for the only Native Hawaiian Trust focused upon kupuna (elders), we have seen many families struggle with the placement of care for their loved ones. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Fixing Kakaako streets

Scroll Up