After teaching legions of students, professors Duane Preble and Tom Klobe will be honored by the Hawai‘i Arts Alliance
- By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 1964
Duane Preble checked on the bantam hen and rooster in his walk-through installation in the 1960s called “The Street” at the University of Hawaii.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2006
Tom Klobe stands among art pieces by Seng Phengsavath at the UH Art Gallery in 2006, where Klobe was the director.
COURTESY HAWAI‘I ARTS ALLIANCE
Duane Preble, who taught art at the University of Hawaii for nearly 30 years, stands with one of his paintings.
COURTESY HAWAI‘I ARTS ALLIANCE
A painting by Duane Preble, who taught art at the University of Hawaii for nearly 30 years.
COURTESY TOM KLOBE
“Incredible Voyage Genesis” is a Plexiglas sculpture by Tom Klobe.
COURTESY TOM KLOBE
An exhibition from Tom Klobe’s 1995 installation “Okage Sama De (I Am What I Am Because of You)” at the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2008
Tom Klobe works on a textile exhibition in the UH Art Gallery in 2008.
