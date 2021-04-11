comscore After teaching legions of students, professors Duane Preble and Tom Klobe will be honored by the Hawai‘i Arts Alliance | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
After teaching legions of students, professors Duane Preble and Tom Klobe will be honored by the Hawai‘i Arts Alliance

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 1964 Duane Preble checked on the bantam hen and rooster in his walk-through installation in the 1960s called “The Street” at the University of Hawaii.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2006 Tom Klobe stands among art pieces by Seng Phengsavath at the UH Art Gallery in 2006, where Klobe was the director.

  • COURTESY HAWAI‘I ARTS ALLIANCE Duane ­Preble, who taught art at the University of ­Hawaii for nearly 30 years, stands with one of his paintings.

  • COURTESY HAWAI‘I ARTS ALLIANCE A painting by Duane Preble, who taught art at the University of Hawaii for nearly 30 years.

  • COURTESY TOM KLOBE “Incredible Voyage Genesis” is a Plexiglas sculpture by Tom Klobe.

  • COURTESY TOM KLOBE An exhibition from Tom Klobe’s 1995 installation “Okage Sama De (I Am What I Am Because of You)” at the Japanese Cultural ­Center of Hawai‘i.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2008 Tom Klobe works on a textile exhibition in the UH Art Gallery in 2008.

Duane Preble and Tom Klobe, longtime University of Hawaii art professors whose influence reached far beyond the islands’ shores, have been awarded the Preis Honor from the Hawai‘i Arts Alliance. Read more

