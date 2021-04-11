K-Drama: Ae Ri thwarts Ru Ri’s chance for permanent job on ‘Table’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Man Who Sets the Table”

Episode 19

6:40 p.m. today

So Won decides to divorce for Yeon Ju’s sake. Ae Ri switches out Ru Ri’s poster. Ae Ri confesses her feelings for Tae Yang. Sun Young finds out about Kevin and Tae Yang’s relationship.

Episode 20

7:45 p.m. today

Ru Ri discovers Ae Ri is behind her not getting a permanent position. So Won and Yeon Ju file for divorce. Hwa Young is shocked to find out Tae Yang is working for Kevin. Jung Do is put on edge over Kevin’s vast wealth, which may sway Hwa Young.

“Penthouse #2”

Episode 11

7:45 p.m. Monday

Seo-jin, Yoon-hee and ­Ae-gyo decide to become ­accomplices against Dan-tae, their common enemy. Logan deeply regrets that he couldn’t protect Soo-ryeon and Dan-tae begins to become a threat to Ae-gyo.

Episode 12

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Dan-tae is arrested in the penthouse and Logan seeks out Soo-ryeon to confess his feelings for her. The Hera Club members become anxious with the return of Soo-ryeon, thinking she would retaliate against them. Soon the wrath of Soo-ryeon and Logan will be unleashed.

“Phoenix 2020”

Episodes 41-42

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Mi-ran reveals to Jung-min that she can walk in an attempt to hold on to Se-hoon. Upon hearing that, Jung-min races to Ji-eun to confess to her again. Jung-min believes that Se-hoon is the reason ­Ji-eun won’t open her heart to him and he lashes out at Se-hoon. Meanwhile, a fire erupts at the fabric warehouse where Ji-eun was visiting and she gets trapped inside.

Episodes 43-44

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Jung-min heroically rescues Ji-eun from the fire and the two reconcile much to Se-hoon’s displeasure. ­Se-hoon plunges Mi-ran into the water to expose the fact that she can walk. Ji-eun and Jung-min spend Christmas together and pledge their love to each other. Mi-ran is livid that Se-hoon knew she could walk but said nothing and vows that she’ll never let him go.

“W”

Episode 15

7:45 p.m. Friday

Yeon-joo discovers Kang Chul’s demise, while Kang Chul is relieved to find Yeon-joo alive. Yeon-joo and Kang Chul try to end the webtoon in order to escape from it.

Episode 16 (finale)

7:45 p.m. Saturday

Yeon-joo is faced with an ultimatum of choosing between her father or Kang Chul. Will Yeon-joo and Kang Chul find love and happiness in the real world? Who will make the ultimate sacrifice for them?

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.