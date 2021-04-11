comscore On the Scene with artist Ruby Mazur | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
On the Scene with artist Ruby Mazur

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY RUBY MAZUR One of Ruby Mazur’s most recent paintings is “The Rock N Roll Last Supper.”

  • COURTESY RUBY MAZUR Ruby Mazur’s painting “Dayglo Mouth and Tongue.” Mazur created the famous Rolling Stones’ tongue and mouth logo.

  • COURTESY SCOTT JOHNSON Artist Ruby Mazur is pictured with some of his artwork.

If Ruby Mazur’s only work as a “rock n pop” artist had been designing the cover art for the Rolling Stones’s 1972 single, “Tumbling Dice,” the cover art that introduced the group’s universally recognized “mouth and tongue” logo, he would still have a place in rock culture history. Read more

