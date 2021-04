Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Peter Boylan is returning to newspaper journalism as the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s law enforcement and criminal justice reporter after working for Hawaii lawmakers in Congress and in various positions in local government and corporate communications.

The Honolulu-born Boylan graduated from ‘Iolani School and the University of Iowa. He began his professional journalism career at The Kansas City Star before returning home to cover law enforcement and other beats at The Honolulu Advertiser.

While working full time for the newspaper, Boylan earned his Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Hawaii’s Shidler College of Business.

Dennis Francis, the Star- Advertiser’s president and publisher, embraced Boylan’s return to island journalism.

“We welcome Peter Boylan to our newsroom, where our dedicated and award- winning journalists are committed to work that informs the public, is impactful, spurs reform and tells the story of Hawaii,” Francis said. “He returns to the state’s largest newspaper with a wealth of experience that will help to inform his reporting and strengthen the overall expertise of our staff. He will hit the ground running with immediate impact in our coverage of the justice system and public safety issues.”

During his time away from Hawaii journalism, Boylan worked for the late U.S. Sen. Daniel K. Inouye, U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa and in various positions in Honolulu and Hawaii county governments.