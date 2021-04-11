Hawaii pitcher Jetta Nannen shuts out Cal Poly

Hawaii freshman Jetta Nannen fired a four-hit shutout and the Rainbow Wahine softball team completed a sweep of the conference portion of its Big West series at Cal Poly with a 1-0 win in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

Nannen posted a season-high six strikeouts and walked two in her second shutout of the season. The Rainbow Wahine (9-8, 8-4 Big West), who scored 21 runs in sweeping Friday’s doubleheader, scored the game’s lone run in the top of the first inning when Ka’ena Keliinoi drove in Brittnee Rossi with a double to left center. Nannen held Cal Poly to two hits going into the bottom of the seventh, when the Mustangs loaded the bases on two singles and a walk with one out. But Nannen got a strikeout and a flyout to left field to end the game.

Cal Poly (9-14, 4-9) closed the series with a 6-5 win in the nonconference finale. Shelby Jeffries delivered a walk-off single with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh.

UH, third in the Big West standings, returns to Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium for a three-game series with UC Riverside starting Friday.

No. 8 Wahine knock off No. 6 UC Irvine in water polo

Hawaii’s Lucia Gomez de la Puente scored three goals and assisted on another and the eighth-ranked Rainbow Wahine defeated No. 6 UC Irvine 9-7 in a nonconference match on Saturday in Irvine, Calif.

UH’s Lara Luka and Olivia Kistler added two goals each and goalie Molly DiLalla finished with five saves for the Wahine (4-1). UH and UC Irvine (9-4) conclude their series today.