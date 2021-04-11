comscore Kole Kaler hits for cycle as Hawaii wins pair at UC Riverside | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Kole Kaler hits for cycle as Hawaii wins pair at UC Riverside

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Austin Teixeira and Cade Halemanu collaborated on a six-hit shutout in the opener and shortstop Kole Kaler hit for the cycle to help Hawaii complete a doubleheader sweep of UC Riverside, 7-0 and 13-4. Read more

