comscore Bikeshare Hawaii regroups to cut costs, starts removing some stations | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bikeshare Hawaii regroups to cut costs, starts removing some stations

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:12 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Todd Boulanger, executive director of Bikeshare Hawaii, stands with a bike at the Biki station at South Beretania and Richards streets, which will be one of six to be removed.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Todd Boulanger, executive director of Bikeshare Hawaii, stands with a bike at the Biki station at South Beretania and Richards streets, which will be one of six to be removed.

  • JAMM AQUINO / DEC. 7 Biki will decommission a handful of its stations starting Thursday. A woman rides a Biki bicycle on South King Street.

    JAMM AQUINO / DEC. 7

    Biki will decommission a handful of its stations starting Thursday. A woman rides a Biki bicycle on South King Street.

Bikeshare Hawaii, the nonprofit organization that manages the Biki bikeshare business, said it will decommission many stations over the next few months as part of an urgent cost-saving plan to survive pandemic-related losses. Read more

Previous Story
Star Channels — April 11 - April 17, 2021

Scroll Up