comscore Judge backs state in East Maui stream water case | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Judge backs state in East Maui stream water case

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:27 p.m.

An Oahu judge has taken the side of the state Board of Land and Natural Resources, Maui County, Alexander & Baldwin Inc. and East Maui Irrigation in a case brought by the Sierra Club of Hawaii regarding the diversion of water from streams in East Maui. Read more

