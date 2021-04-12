comscore Legislation proposes dramatic increases to fines for Hawaii tour buses that continue illegal activity | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Legislation proposes dramatic increases to fines for Hawaii tour buses that continue illegal activity

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:36 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Tour buses illegally take up rows of parking spots, block residential driveways and drop off scores of visitors in locations coveted by locals. Above, beachgoers Friday crowded Kailua Beach.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Tour buses illegally take up rows of parking spots, block residential driveways and drop off scores of visitors in locations coveted by locals. Above, beachgoers Friday crowded Kailua Beach.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM As more visitors begin returning to the state, beaches such as Kailua Beach, above, are seeing more tourists along with residents. As the tourism industry shut down last year, local residents suddenly experienced beaches free of the hundreds of thousands of visitors who flock to Hawaii monthly.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    As more visitors begin returning to the state, beaches such as Kailua Beach, above, are seeing more tourists along with residents. As the tourism industry shut down last year, local residents suddenly experienced beaches free of the hundreds of thousands of visitors who flock to Hawaii monthly.

On a recent Saturday in Kailua, families and friends lounged on the beach, kids bodyboarded in the gentle surf and locals played Frisbee. The parking lots and side roads along this popular strip of coastline that’s hugged by radiant turquoise water were full, with cars lining up waiting for parking spots. Read more

Previous Story
Star Channels — April 11 - April 17, 2021
Next Story
Vital Statistics: March 26 to April 8, 2021

Scroll Up