comscore State lawmakers advance bill on rise in sea level | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

State lawmakers advance bill on rise in sea level

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:15 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO <strong>“Compliance will require hiring of architects, engineers, coastal geologists, and other experts in relevant areas.”</strong> <strong>Clare Connors</strong> <em>Attorney general, in a statement opposing the bill</em>

    COURTESY PHOTO

    “Compliance will require hiring of architects, engineers, coastal geologists, and other experts in relevant areas.”

    Clare Connors

    Attorney general, in a statement opposing the bill

The state Senate Ways and Means Committee salvaged a bill this week that would require state agencies to begin preparing their coastal facilities and infrastructure for the realities of sea level rise. Committee members had previously said they were inclined to shelve the bill amid complaints from department heads that the task is too difficult and would stress existing resources. Read more

Previous Story
Star Channels — April 11 - April 17, 2021

Scroll Up