Libby Gault powers University of Hawaii to water polo win
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Libby Gault powers University of Hawaii to water polo win

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:23 p.m.

Hawaii sophomore Libby Gault scored four goals to lead the eighth-ranked Rainbow Wahine water polo team to a 10-6 win over No. 6 UC Irvine on Sunday in Irvine, Calif. Read more

Michelle Wie West will not play in Lotte Championship at Kapolei

