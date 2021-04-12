Hawaii Beat | Sports Libby Gault powers University of Hawaii to water polo win By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 9:23 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii sophomore Libby Gault scored four goals to lead the eighth-ranked Rainbow Wahine water polo team to a 10-6 win over No. 6 UC Irvine on Sunday in Irvine, Calif. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii sophomore Libby Gault scored four goals to lead the eighth-ranked Rainbow Wahine water polo team to a 10-6 win over No. 6 UC Irvine on Sunday in Irvine, Calif. Gault fired three goals in the second quarter as UH took a 5-3 lead into halftime. She added another in the third period and the Wahine extended their lead. Freshman Lucia Gomez de la Puente finished with two goals and an assist. Molly DiLalla made five saves. UH (5-1) and UC Irvine (10-4) are scheduled to meet again Friday and Saturday at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex. Cal Poly pairs share tourney title Two Cal Poly teams advanced to the final of Sunday’s exhibition pairs tournament and shared the title at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. The tournament capped the weekend after the Mustangs won two of three dual matches with host Hawaii. Cal Poly’s Piper Naess and Josie Ulrich won all four of their matches and Mustang teammates Kalee Graff and Vanessa Roscoe advanced through the elimination bracket to join them in the final. The duos were declared co-champions. UH’s Lea Kruse and Harlee Kekauoha reached the semifinals before falling to Naess and Ulrich. UH (8-7) next plays in the four-team Husky Invitational on Friday and Saturday in Seattle. Previous Story Michelle Wie West will not play in Lotte Championship at Kapolei