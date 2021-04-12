Libby Gault powers University of Hawaii to water polo win

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii sophomore Libby Gault scored four goals to lead the eighth-ranked Rainbow Wahine water polo team to a 10-6 win over No. 6 UC Irvine on Sunday in Irvine, Calif. Read more

Hawaii sophomore Libby Gault scored four goals to lead the eighth-ranked Rainbow Wahine water polo team to a 10-6 win over No. 6 UC Irvine on Sunday in Irvine, Calif.

Gault fired three goals in the second quarter as UH took a 5-3 lead into halftime. She added another in the third period and the Wahine extended their lead. Freshman Lucia Gomez de la Puente finished with two goals and an assist. Molly DiLalla made five saves.

UH (5-1) and UC Irvine (10-4) are scheduled to meet again Friday and Saturday at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

Cal Poly pairs share tourney title

Two Cal Poly teams advanced to the final of Sunday’s exhibition pairs tournament and shared the title at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

The tournament capped the weekend after the Mustangs won two of three dual matches with host Hawaii. Cal Poly’s Piper Naess and Josie Ulrich won all four of their matches and Mustang teammates Kalee Graff and Vanessa Roscoe advanced through the elimination bracket to join them in the final. The duos were declared co-champions. UH’s Lea Kruse and Harlee Kekauoha reached the semifinals before falling to Naess and Ulrich.

UH (8-7) next plays in the four-team Husky Invitational on Friday and Saturday in Seattle.