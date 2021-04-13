Off the News: Driver’s license renewal extension

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Due to the pandemic slowing down city services, there’s now another 60-day reprieve for Oahu residents whose driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and state ID cards have expired since mid-March 2020. Read more

June 8, 2021, is the new expiration date, giving some 70,000-plus residents extra time to renew their credentials; make renewal appointments at AlohaQ.org. And the city Department of Customer Services, noting the backlog from 2020, asks for the public’s patience as it takes “urgent steps” to resume and improve access to services. Tick, tock.