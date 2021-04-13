Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Driver’s license renewal extension Today Updated 7:24 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Due to the pandemic slowing down city services, there’s now another 60-day reprieve for Oahu residents whose driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and state ID cards have expired since mid-March 2020. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Due to the pandemic slowing down city services, there’s now another 60-day reprieve for Oahu residents whose driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and state ID cards have expired since mid-March 2020. June 8, 2021, is the new expiration date, giving some 70,000-plus residents extra time to renew their credentials; make renewal appointments at AlohaQ.org. And the city Department of Customer Services, noting the backlog from 2020, asks for the public’s patience as it takes “urgent steps” to resume and improve access to services. Tick, tock. Previous Story Off the News: Vaccinations for ages 50 and up