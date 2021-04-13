The Electric Kitchen: Help others, then feed yourself well

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Volunteer Week Hawaii is April 18 to 24, and Kanu Hawaii, a local nonprofit that includes volunteerism in its programs, is gearing up with the launch of its Kokua Exchange platform. Kokua Exchange participants will offer their skills as volunteers, collect their hours in a timebank, then trade those hours for a service or resource they need in the future. The unique system allows individuals to serve their communities and establish new relationships. For information on Volunteer Week Hawaii and Kokua Exchange, visit kanuhawaii.org and check out a list of volunteer opportunities.

Volunteer for a good cause, then reward yourself with one of these dishes.

PORTOBELLO PARMESAN

1 tablespoon olive oil, plus more for coating pan

3 portobello mushroom caps, gills scraped out

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

4 cloves garlic, smashed

1 (28-ounce) can diced tomatoes

6 fresh basil leaves

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more as needed

1/2 teaspoon pepper, plus more as needed

2 cups panko

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley, divided

4 large eggs

2 tablespoons cold water

1 cup all-purpose flour

Peanut oil, for frying

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese (about 4 ounces)

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Coat 9-by-13-inch baking dish with olive oil.

Halve mushroom caps horizontally to make 6 thin rounds. Set aside.

In saucepan, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium-high; add red pepper flakes and garlic. Saute for a minute and reduce heat to low. Add tomatoes and basil; simmer about 15 minutes, or until garlic is soft. Transfer to food processor and puree until smooth. Season with salt and pepper.

In shallow bowl, combine panko, 1/2 cup Parmesan, 1 tablespoon parsley, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper.

In separate bowl, whisk eggs and cold water. In a third bowl, add flour. Dredge each mushroom slice in flour, shake off excess, then dip in egg mixture and coat with panko mixture.

In large skillet over medium-high, heat about 1/2 inch peanut oil. Working in batches, fry mushroom slices until golden, about 2 minutes per side, and drain excess oil on paper towel.

Spread half of tomato sauce in oiled baking dish, followed by a layer of fried mushrooms. Cover with remaining tomato sauce, then sprinkle with mozzarella and remaining Parmesan. Bake 20 to 25 minutes and top with remaining parsley. Serves 6.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 550 calories, 25 g fat, 7 g saturated fat, 145 mg cholesterol, 1,600 mg sodium, 60 g carbohydrate, 4 g fiber, 5 g sugar, 22 g protein.

STUFFED CABBAGE

1 pound 80% lean ground beef

1/4 pound ground pork

2 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 onion, diced

3/4 cup cooked rice

1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce

6 cups water

12 large cabbage leaves

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup lemon juice

In large mixing bowl, combine beef, pork, salt, pepper, onion, rice and half can of tomato sauce.

In medium pot over high heat, bring water to boil, add cabbage leaves and cook 4 minutes, then drain.

Place leaves on plate and spoon equal parts meat mixture in center of each leaf, and roll up tight. In skillet over medium-high, place rolls seam side down.

In small mixing bowl, combine remaining tomato sauce, brown sugar and lemon juice. Pour over rolls, cover with lid, and simmer about an hour. Serves 4.

Approximate nutritional information, per cabbage roll: 170 calories, 10 g fat, 3.5 g saturated fat, 35 mg cholesterol, 500 mg sodium, 13 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 7 g sugar, 9 g protein.

CRISPY RANCH CHICKEN

Nonstick cooking spray

2 cups crispy rice cereal

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1-ounce packet ranch salad dressing mix

2 eggs whites

8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Coat baking sheet with nonstick spray. In mixing bowl, combine rice cereal, Parmesan and ranch mix; set aside.

In medium bowl, beat egg whites. Dip chicken in egg whites, then in cereal mixture, to coat evenly. Arrange chicken on prepared baking sheet.

Bake 25 minutes or until chicken is golden brown. Serves 4.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 470 calories, 9 g fat, 1.5 g saturated fat, 150 mg cholesterol, 1,200 mg sodium, 17 g carbohydrate, no fiber, 2 g sugar, 38 g protein.

