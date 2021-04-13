comscore Personal stories keep now-closed Honolulu restaurants alive | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Personal stories keep now-closed Honolulu restaurants alive

  By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  Updated 6:43 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Like Like Drive Inn sign remains along Keeaumoku Street, but the restaurant closed in April 2020 after 67 years of business due to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • COURTESY TR FIRE GRILL Tony Roma’s ribs and fries.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Chef Ed Kenney, left, will be closing his restaurant Town located on Waialae Avenue on Nov. 21. He is shown here with Chef Dave Caldiero on Nov. 12.

The loss of a restaurant means more than good food gone missing. Our writers recall their personal connections to three favorite dining places lost to the pandemic. Read more

