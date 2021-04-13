comscore Exemption for Hawaii interisland travelers could start May 1 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Exemption for Hawaii interisland travelers could start May 1

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • Jamm Aquino / jaquino@staradvertiser.com Hawaii’s number of active coronavirus cases as of Monday was 1,278. Above, a woman wore her mask Monday as she walked across Fort Street Mall.

    Jamm Aquino / jaquino@staradvertiser.com

    Hawaii’s number of active coronavirus cases as of Monday was 1,278. Above, a woman wore her mask Monday as she walked across Fort Street Mall.

Read more

Previous Story
Sailor’s suicide after Kahala Hotel barricade is the third tied to Hawaii’s submarine force in past 16 months

Scroll Up