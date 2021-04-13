Exemption for Hawaii interisland travelers could start May 1
- By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
Jamm Aquino / jaquino@staradvertiser.com
Hawaii’s number of active coronavirus cases as of Monday was 1,278. Above, a woman wore her mask Monday as she walked across Fort Street Mall.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree