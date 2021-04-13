comscore Nurses now allowed to perform abortions | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Nurses now allowed to perform abortions

  • By Cassie Ordonio cordonio@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii nurses are now allowed to perform abortions in the first trimester of pregnancy after Gov. David Ige signed a bill into law Monday. Read more

Previous Story
Sailor’s suicide after Kahala Hotel barricade is the third tied to Hawaii’s submarine force in past 16 months

Scroll Up