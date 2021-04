Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Goodwill Hawaii has announced the appointment of Brent Arakaki as its chief financial officer. Before joining Goodwill, Arakaki was director of finance and accounting for Marriott International, formerly Starwood Hotels & Resorts. Read more

>> Goodwill Hawaii has announced the appointment of Brent Arakaki as its chief financial officer. Before joining Goodwill, Arakaki was director of finance and accounting for Marriott International, formerly Starwood Hotels &Resorts. He is a member of the Hawaii Society of Certified Public Accountants.

>> Tanaka of Tokyo Restaurants has announced the promotion of Calvin Yamasaki to chief financial officer. Yamasaki, who has been with the company for 22 years, will continue to serve as administrative vice president.

———

Send items to business@ staradvertiser.com.