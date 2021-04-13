Organized youth sports on Oahu return as restrictions change

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Alisha Wallace of Kailua has been counting the days until her children can participate in soccer competitions again. Read more

Alisha Wallace of Kailua has been counting the days until her children can participate in soccer competitions again.

“Even if it means the parents can’t watch, everyone’s just really excited for the kids to have some of that normalcy back in their routine,” Wallace said.

The city Department of Parks and Recreation expedited the permit process to allow practices and competitions to resume Monday for outdoor youth sports at public parks on Oahu under modifications to COVID-19 restrictions approved in March by Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

All coaches, referees, players and others must comply with COVID-19 protocols that include wearing masks at all times, no spectators or family members allowed on or in the vicinity of the field/court, and no multiteam tournaments or regatta-type events in a condensed time frame.

Spokesman Nathan Serota of the Parks and Recreation Department said competitions will be limited to only two teams at a time. “No multiple teams at one time,” he said.

Violations of the guidelines potentially could result in suspension or revocation of permits.

Outdoor sports for adults are slated to resume Monday.

Coach Tom Bekas of the Hawaii Soccer Academy obtained permits to resume soccer practice at Kapolei Regional Park on Monday afternoon for some 40 players registered in three teams for girls age 7-14.

“They still got to get used to the new normal,” Bekas said, such as no high-fives and maintaining physical distancing on the field. “We have to respect the guidelines or we’re going to be shut down again,” he added.

Coaches, more importantly, don’t want any of the players to contract COVID. Safety is always first, Bekas said.

More than 200 players are currently registered with the Hawaii Soccer Academy, according to James Sasiadek, president and director of operations. The organization has more than 20 teams for boys and girls ages 5 to 17 in Kapolei, Kailua, Diamond Head and Pearl City.

Some coaches understand some parents may be apprehensive to sign up their child to participate in group sports activities with the ongoing pandemic.

Sasiadek said the kids will be fine as long as they wear their masks.

Wallace has a 10-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl who both play soccer with the Chelsea Soccer Academy at the Le Jardin Academy, a private school in Kailua. Both plan to participate in soccer competitions this weekend, their first since February 2020.

“Practice is one thing, but to be able to play competitively is another thing. I know my kids in particular are so excited to be able to get back out there and compete with their teammates and have things feel a little more normal,” she said.

Wallace had signed an online petition created by another parent sometime in September urging former Mayor Kirk Caldwell to resume outdoor youth sports. The petition had garnered approximately 4,000 signatures.

Maureen Mench, who also signed the petition, said, “The benefits of youth sports and having the kids with each other and moving their bodies far outweighs the risk of them contracting COVID.”

“Physical and mental health has been definitely hit hard in our youth population with this pandemic, and they think one of the biggest culprits is having kids indoors,” said Mench, a clinical psychologist and mother of three children, two of whom play soccer.

Youth outdoor sports will give kids the opportunity to socialize and get physical activity, as exercise is generally known to be a good preventive measure to reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression, she added.

The risk of contracting COVID and experiencing complications is extremely low, especially when all the precautions are being taken, Mench noted, with kupuna and a lot of other people getting vaccinated as eligibility expands in the community.