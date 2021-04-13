comscore Organized youth sports on Oahu return as restrictions change | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Organized youth sports on Oahu return as restrictions change

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:43 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii Soccer Academy coach Tom Bekas, left, instructed his players Monday during practice at Kapolei Regional Park.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii Soccer Academy coach Tom Bekas, left, instructed his players Monday during practice at Kapolei Regional Park.

Alisha Wallace of Kailua has been counting the days until her children can participate in soccer competitions again. Read more

Previous Story
Sailor’s suicide after Kahala Hotel barricade is the third tied to Hawaii’s submarine force in past 16 months

Scroll Up