After seeing last season canceled, the Interscholastic League of Honolulu will open a short season today
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019
Saint Louis coach George Gusman (23) and Mid-Pacific coach Dunn Muramaru shook hands before an ILH game at Central Oahu Regional Park in 2019.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree