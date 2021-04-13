comscore University of Hawaii golfer Justin Ngan tied for lead | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

University of Hawaii golfer Justin Ngan tied for lead

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii senior Justin Ngan fired a 3-under-par 67 to close the first round of the 74th Western Intercollegiate tied for the lead at Pasatiempo Golf Club in Santa Cruz, Calif. Read more

Hawaii baseball team suffer another Sunday defeat by UC Riverside

