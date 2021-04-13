University of Hawaii golfer Justin Ngan tied for lead

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii senior Justin Ngan fired a 3-under-par 67 to close the first round of the 74th Western Intercollegiate tied for the lead at Pasatiempo Golf Club in Santa Cruz, Calif.

Ngan went bogey free in playing his first 14 holes at 4 under. The Baldwin graduate gave back two strokes with bogeys at No. 15 and 17 but closed with a birdie on the par-3 18th. California’s Finigan Tilly matched Ngan with a 67, one shot clear of a trio of pursuers.

The tournament continues today with coverage on Golf Channel starting at 1 p.m.

HPU earns acrobatics, tumbling berth

The Hawaii Pacific University acrobatics and tumbling squad secured a berth Monday in the 2021 National Collegiate Acrobatics and Tumbling Association National Championships to be held April 22-23 at Baylor University in Waco, Texas.

Seeded fourth, the Sharks (2-1) have now qualified for the national tournament each year the program has been in existence. Due to the COVID-19 limited schedule, HPU reached the championships based on strong scores (two top 15 scores this season and scoring above 269 in all three contests). Also as a result of the pandemic, the field was reduced from eight to four schools.

In one semifinal, Hawaii Pacific faces top seed Azusa Pacific (3-0) on April 22 at 9 a.m. The winner heads to the April 23 national championship at 2 p.m. and will face either No. 3 Oregon (2-2) or host No. 2 Baylor (4-1).

All three matches will be nationally televised and streamed on ESPN+.