Column: Shoreline restoration proposal ignored

  • By Matt Lyum
  • Today
  • Updated 6:52 p.m.
  • Matt Lyum, who has a bachelor of science degree in fisheries biology, is a small business owner and volunteers for several nonprofits.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Shangri La’s breakwater and swimming hole at Black Point are slated for removal by the state.

I am confused about the whole Doris Duke harbor situation. I’ve lived two blocks from the beach access to “Cromwell’s” since the early 1960s. I grew up there and spent countless days fishing, diving, surfing, and yes, jumping, into and around the Doris Duke harbor. Read more

