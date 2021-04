Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When the pandemic hit and so many parts of our economy had to shut down, many of our friends and relatives were without jobs. Read more

When the pandemic hit and so many parts of our economy had to shut down, many of our friends and relatives were without jobs. To make matters worse, some of them found they were not eligible for unemployment because they were an independent contractor or gig worker. Fortunately, the government stepped in with additional assistance for these workers, but this was the exception and not the norm.

Responsible employers understand that the success of their business involves taking care of their workers by providing a safe work environment, fair wages, and important benefits like medical, sick leave and unemployment.

Several years ago, I made a career change to construction and completed a non-union apprenticeship program to become a carpenter. I started as an apprentice carpenter, receiving an entry level salary, basic medical insurance and retirement benefits.

When I began working in the field with my first employer, there were red flags and concerns that I noticed regarding the lack of safety measures. Construction can be dangerous work and improper safety measures can mean injury, or even death. Some of my co-workers were also doing work outside of their specialty or trade, which could result in shoddy work and put the employee or end user at risk. Looking back, it is shocking to me that no one was hurt while I worked there. I can only hope that the customers we serviced have safe homes and structures.

I also came to learn that my employer was shorting us on our due wages — shorting hours, not paying proper overtime rates and paying in cash. And if they were shorting our wages, how were we to know if they were paying our other benefits, like medical and unemployment insurance? And were these practices legal?

That was the last straw. I left and encouraged some of my colleagues to leave, too. These conditions were not worth risking our health, safety and security. I was fortunate to be able to join the carpenters union and work for a union contractor, where safety and training are top priorities. With the union’s help, we even received our back pay that was due to us from our former employer. I now trust that my current employer is paying us proper wages and I receive important benefits that keep me and my family safe and healthy.

But not everyone is as fortunate. Not every trade or industry has checks and balances to make sure employees are treated fairly. Some employers cut corners and avoid paying their workers what is rightfully theirs and avoid paying taxes. These practices not only impact the employees, like myself, but there are larger impacts on our community when businesses don’t pay their fair share of taxes. Those funds help to support our schools, roads and infrastructure, and other essential government services.

All employees could benefit from understanding their rights, and the pandemic has demonstrated how important those rights are — from sick leave and time off, to safety and medical benefits. But more importantly, employers and companies shouldn’t cut corners to save a few bucks, profiting on the backs of their employees and the community.

We need to hold them accountable and stop unfair practices in the underground economy.

Anyone concerned about cash payments, shorted pay or hours, not being paid proper overtime, or concerned about safety practices at their place of employment, should visit the “Play Fair in Hawaii” website (www.playfairinhawaii.com) for more information and to confidentially report your concerns.

Mario Agustin, a Hawaii carpenter, submitted this as part of the “Play Fair in Hawaii” campaign against tax fraud.