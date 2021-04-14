comscore City seeks input on redesign of Ala Wai Boulevard | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

City seeks input on redesign of Ala Wai Boulevard

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:35 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Bicyclists shared Ala Wai Boulevard with motorists Tuesday.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Bicyclists shared Ala Wai Boulevard with motorists Tuesday.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM To cross Kalakaua Avenue, bicyclists Tuesday were forced into the middle lane of Ala Wai Boulevard.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    To cross Kalakaua Avenue, bicyclists Tuesday were forced into the middle lane of Ala Wai Boulevard.

The city is looking for input from members of the public for a project to improve safety and enjoyment of Ala Wai Boulevard, the one-way, three-lane corridor that traces the makai banks of the Ala Wai Canal from Kapahulu to Kalakaua avenues in Waikiki. Read more

Previous Story
Search for next Honolulu police chief to begin

Scroll Up