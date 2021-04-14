comscore High court to hear Hu Honua Bioenergy LLC’s appeal | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

High court to hear Hu Honua Bioenergy LLC’s appeal

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:21 p.m.

Hu Honua Bioenergy LLC’s appeal to the Hawaii Supreme Court to allow the company’s wood-­burning plant to begin operating on the Hamakua Coast will be heard Thursday in oral arguments. Read more

