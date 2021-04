Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

First Hawaiian Bank has announced the following promotions to senior vice president positions:

>> Glenn Fukuda, general ledger manager in the Controller’s Division. He has 34 years of banking experience which includes regulatory and management reporting.

>> James Lawhn, chief fiduciary officer in the Personal Trust Division. He joined the division in 2000 as a vice president and trust officer and has more than 20 years of experience in personal trust administration.

>> Michael Lawrence Gallagher, manager of the First Hawaiian Bank Data Serv­ices Center. Gallagher joined the Wealth Management Group as a business analyst in 2008 and is an inaugural graduate of the Bank’s Advanced Leaders Program.

>> Raoul Magana, Card Services Division manager. Magana interned at the bank while in college and returned in 2014 as an assistant vice president, establishing the Enterprise Risk Management and Market Risk programs. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

