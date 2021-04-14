State, city leaders still considering business rent assistance
- By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:22 a.m.
-
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
The owner of Eggs ’n Things gave written testimony in support for government aid in order to survive. The Ala Moana location of Eggs ’n Things on Piikoi Street, Tuesday.
